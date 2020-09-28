Alphabet settles shareholders lawsuits over sexual misconduct claims

Google’s parent company Alphabet has pledged a slew of measures, including a commitment of $310 million, to settle lawsuits by shareholders over its alleged mishandling of sexual misconduct by executives.

As part of the settlement, Alphabet said it will ensure that $310 million in funding goes toward diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and over the next decade.

According to a report in Ars Technica on Saturday, Alphabet has even agreed to allow its board to assume more oversight roles in allegations of misconduct.

“We’re building on our current practice of prohibiting severance for anyone terminated for any form of misconduct, and expanding the prohibition to anyone who is the subject of a pending investigation for sexual misconduct or retaliation,” Eileen Naughton, Google’s Vice President of People Operations, wrote in an email to employees.