Amazon, Apple weighed down by supply and chip troubles

Amazon and Apple announced billions of dollars in quarterly profits on Thursday, but supply chain bottlenecks and the global chip shortage dented the tech giants, which have been riding a pandemic-stoked boom.

Apple said sales of its signature iPhone and iPad were held back due to supply constraints, while Amazon struggled to get products and enough workers to meet demand.

Both firms soared in the pandemic era as people relied on their products and services, but now ripple effects that have emerged, such as lack of computer chips and spiking labour costs, are casting a shadow.