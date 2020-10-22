Amazon extends work from home option till June next year

Amazon is allowing its corporate employees to avail the work from home option, if their roles permit, till June 2021.

Amazon had earlier said that it expected corporate workers to return to office by January next year.

An Amazon spokesperson told the media that the extended work from home guidance is applicable for workers worldwide.

The move comes amid rising COVID-19 cases worldwide.

Amazon earlier this month said that 19,816 of its front-line employees in the US tested positive or been presumed positive for the disease.