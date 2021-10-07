Amazon opens Britain’s first ‘4-star’ non-food store

Amazon on Wednesday expanded its chain of physical shops selling non-food products to Britain, opening a new outlet southeast of London that will compete with local stores.

The US conglomerate’s “4-star” store in the Bluewater shopping mall in Kent is stocked with items such as electronics, toys and books that have at least a 4-star rating from Amazon’s UK customers.

The online retail giant in March launched its first non-US Amazon Fresh convenience store in London, where customers choose groceries and simply walk out, while a tracking system charges their shopping to their bank accounts.