Amazon sued for fixing e-book prices in US

A lawsuit has been filed against Amazon in the US alleging that the ecommerce giant fixed prices of e-books, forcing customers on other book sites to pay too much for them.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, the lawsuit filed in a federal district court in New York alleged that Amazon struck a deal with five major book publishers that led to higher e-book prices for all consumers.

It prevented “rival retailers from selling any of these publishers’ e-books at a lower price than on Amazon,” the report said on Friday.

Calling it a “conspiracy to fix the retail price of e-books,” the lawsuit alleged that the deal violates antitrust law.