Amazon to hire 100,000 as online orders surge

Amazon said Monday that it will be hiring another 100,000 people to keep up with a surge of online orders.

The company said the new hires will help pack, ship or sort orders, working in part-time and full-time roles. Amazon said the jobs are not related to its typical holiday hiring.

Business has been booming at the Seattle-based online behemoth. It made record profit and revenue between April and June, as more people turned to it during the pandemic to buy groceries and supplies.