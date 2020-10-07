Amazon workers protest outside Jeff Bezos’ home

Activists led protests outside Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos’ home in Beverly Hills, California, demanding an increase in hourly wages for the company’s warehouse workers and higher taxes on wealthy Americans.

The protest over the weekend saw the participation of nearly a hundred activists, according to the organisers of the rally, CBS News reported.

The move comes just about 10 days before the start of Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales event announced for 13-14 October.

Groups including United Teachers Los Angeles, Sunrise LA and Extinction Rebellion joined former and current Amazon workers in the protest.