American Express says suspending ‘all operations’ in Russia, Belarus

The move follows card payment titans Visa and Mastercard, which had announced Saturday they will suspend operations in Russia.

“Noting the unprecedented nature of the current conflict and the uncertain economic environment,” Mastercard said it had “decided to suspend our network services in Russia.”

Visa, for its part, said that “effective immediately” it would “work with its clients and partners within Russia to cease all Visa transactions over the coming days.”

US President Joe Biden “welcomed the decision” during a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in which the two discussed US, ally and private industry actions to deter Russia from further aggression, according to a White House readout.