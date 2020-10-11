Apple awards $288,500 to hackers who spot 55 bugs in its systems

A group of hackers has received 32 payments from Apple totaling $288,500 for discovering 55 vulnerabilities (11 critical) in the core systems as they hacked the tech giant for three months.

The critical bugs allowed the group to take control of core Apple infrastructure and “from there steal private emails, iCloud data, and other private information”.

Apple promptly fixed the vulnerabilities. There were a total of 55 vulnerabilities discovered with 11 critical severity, 29 high severity, 13 medium severity and 2 low severity reports.

According to the web application security researcher Sam Curry who was part of the group, once Apple processes the remainder, the total payout might surpass $500,000.

As of 6 October, the vast majority of these findings have been fixed and credited. They were typically remediated within 1-2 business days (with some being fixed in as little as four-six hours).