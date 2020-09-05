Apple commits to freedom of information and expression in human rights policy

Apple Inc said it was committed to freedom of information and expression in a document it has published on its humans rights policy - a move which follows increased pressure from shareholders.

The US tech giant has come under fire for removing virtual network apps from its App store in China and at its February annual general meeting a shareholder proposal called on Apple to publicly commit "to respect freedom of expression as a human right".

While it was defeated, it gained 40.6 per cent of votes cast - far more than similar motions put forward previously and enough to push the company to respond, experts said.