Apple continues to rule pre-owned phone market in India

Apple continues to rule among aspirational India’s non-metros when it comes to demand and supply of pre-owned phones, a new study revealed on Monday.

While in the new smartphone market, Apple’s market share is minimal in India, the opposite holds true for the pre-owned market.

The iPhone contributes to 25 per cent of the demand and 21 per cent of supply on OLX.

“The iPhone is followed closely by behemoths in the android ecosystem with Xiaomi generating 22 per cent of the demand and 18 per cent of the supply,” according to OLX ‘Pre-Owned Smartphone’ study.