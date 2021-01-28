Apple crosses $100b in quarterly revenue for first time

Riding on the stellar performance of iPhones, wearables and services in the festive December quarter, Apple has posted an all-time record revenue of $111.4 billion in its history, up 21 per cent year over year, and quarterly earnings up 35 per cent.

The iPhone business performed extraordinarily well, registering over $65 billion in revenue.

The previous all-time record for iPhone revenue in a quarter was $61.58 billion, which Apple recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

International sales accounted for 64 per cent of the December quarter’s revenue for Apple, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

“This quarter for Apple wouldn’t have been possible without the tireless and innovative work of every Apple team member worldwide,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook.