Apple fined10m euros over waterproofing claims

The Italian anti-trust watchdog on Monday slapped a fine of 10 million euros on Apple for unfair commercial practices related to water-resistant claims in iPhones that date back to 2017.

The Italian Competition Authority (AGCM) fined the Cupertino-based tech giant for allegedly making misleading claims about the waterproofing of its certain iPhones.

The watchdog said that Apple advertised the characteristic of being water resistant for a maximum depth varying between 4 metres and 1 metre depending on the model and up to 30 minutes.

The iPhones concerned are: iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The Italian agency said that claims about iPhones being water resistant “only apply in certain circumstances like controlled lab tests with pure water”.