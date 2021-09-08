Apple iPhone 13 to be announced on 14 September

Tech giant Apple has announced that it will be holding a special event on Tuesday, 14 September.

Like other 2021 events, Apple confirmed that the September launch event will also take place virtually.

At this year’s September Apple event, one can expect the Cupertino based tech giant to officially take the wraps off of the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 13 lineup may mirror the iPhone 12 family of phones, with a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.