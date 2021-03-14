Apple leads global TWS hearables market in Q4 2020

Led by Apple, the global TWS hearables market normalised in Q4 2020, with growth cooling slightly after two quarters of strong sales driven by post-lockdown buying, according to a new report.

According to Counterpoint Research’s latest ‘Global Hearables (TWS) Market Report’, the fourth quarter TWS sales grew 13 per cent (on-quarter) and 43 per cent (on-year).

In terms of global market share leader there was no big surprise as Apple continued to dominate.

“However, its share steadily declined through the year, shedding 9 per cent to end at 27 per cent overall during the last quarter,” said Liz Lee, senior analyst.