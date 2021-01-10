Apple made $64b from App Store in COVID-hit 2020: Report

Apple made a record $64 billion in revenue from its App Store in 2020, 28 per cent increase from an estimated $50 billion the tech giant generated from the App Store in 2019.

According to an analysis by CNBC, this marks a solid growth for the App Store since the estimated increase between 2018 and 2019 was only 3.1 per cent.

All made $48.5 billion in 2018 from its App Store.

“App Store sales growth accelerated strongly during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the report said on Friday.

Apple’s App Store reported $53.7 billion in sales in Apple’s fiscal 2020, which ended in September.

Beginning this year, Apple is charging smaller developers who make less than $1 million per year on its platforms 15 per cent fee, instead of 30 per cent.