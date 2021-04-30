Apple posts record $89.6B revenue, iPhones sales grow over 65pc

Apple has posted a record revenue of $89.6 billion for its March quarter which is up 54 per cent (year-on-year), delivering strong double-digit growth in each of its product categories, especially iPhones.

Rising on iPhone 12 series, the smartphone category saw a massive 65.5 per cent growth from last year, and Mac and iPad sales also performed better.

“This quarter reflects both the enduring ways our products have helped our users meet this moment in their own lives, as well as the optimism consumers seem to feel about better days ahead for all of us,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Apple shares were up 4 per cent in extended trading. The company also authorised $90 billion in share buybacks.