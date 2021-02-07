Apple smartphone sales share in US up by almost one-third

The US smartphone sales in December 2020 came in at 14.9 million units and Apple drove the market, increasing its share of sales by almost one third, according to a new report.

The US smartphone market showed further resilience during December, building on growth momentum through the fourth quarter to post sell-through figures similar to last year, said Counterpoint Research’s ‘Monthly Market Pulse Report’.

The December US smartphone sales were in-line with December 2019. Offsetting YoY declines by almost all major vendors, except Samsung.

The sell-through of the premium ($600-800) and super-premium (above $800) end of the market grew by a combined 54 per cent YoY in December, to account for almost two thirds of the overall market.

“Apple and Samsung were the only vendors to perform well on a YoY basis, but we saw LG, OnePlus and others improve (on-month), buoyed by the popularity of flagship devices during the holiday season,” said Jeff Fieldhack, Director of US Mobile Devices and Carrier Strategies at Counterpoint.