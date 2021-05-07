Apple wanted to keep Netflix using in-app purchases: Report

Apple employees were considering giving Netflix special treatment to convince the streaming service to not abandon in-app purchases, internal emails revealed during the Epic Games v. Apple lawsuit.

In the run-up to Netflix removing its subscription offering to avoid Apple’s fees, a presentation circulated within Apple proposed to advertise Netflix in its retail stores, use a portion of its cut of App Store commission fees to pay for search ads and even bundle Netflix with other Apple services.

The emails start with an explanation of a test Netflix wanted to run to study the impact of disabling in-app purchases on iOS, The Verge, citing 9To5Mac, reported.

Netflix’s main concern, as Director of App Store Business Management Carson Oliver wrote, was over the “voluntary churn” of subscribers through the App Store.