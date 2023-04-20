Airbus tells shareholders Europe needs to ‘get its act together’ on autonomy

Airbus told shareholders on Wednesday that European nations on need to “get their act together” on strategic autonomy and said it stood ready to help shore up Europe’s shaky industrial cooperation on defence, but appealed for governments to back promises with factory orders.

The chairman of Europe’s largest aerospace group, Rene Obermann, told investors last year’s invasion of Ukraine by Russia had been a wake-up call.

“It has highlighted the essential role that defence plays in society and that European nations need to get their act together for higher levels of strategic autonomy. The sooner the better,” he told a shareholder meeting monitored by webcast on Wednesday.