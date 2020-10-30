Big Tech delivers strong profits amid pandemic

Big Tech powerhouses Thursday delivered robust quarterly earnings reports, leveraging the needs of pandemic-hit consumers amid heightened scrutiny of their economic power.

Profits were up for Facebook, Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet, while Apple saw a modest dip in earnings on weakness in iPhone sales.

The results -- showing a combined profit of $38 billion for the four companies -- highlighted the massive economic power of the tech firms which have been able to ride out the global coronavirus pandemic better than most businesses.

But critics say they are too big and too powerful.