Bytedance billionaire CEO to leave post to ‘read and daydream’

The Chinese tycoon boss of TikTok parent Bytedance said Thursday that he will leave the role because he lacks managerial skills and preferred “reading and daydreaming” to running the tech giant.

Beijing has tightened the screws China’s booming tech sector, levying fines—including on Bytedance last month—for allegedly flouting monopoly rules, and issuing stark warnings to the coterie of billionaire digital bosses about their responsibilties to society.

Zhang Yiming, the co-founder of Bytedance—which created the popular short video TikTok app—said he will step down as CEO and trainsition to a new role by the end of the year focusing on “long-term strategy”.

Liang Rubo, with whom he set up the firm, will take over the role.

In an unusually candid open memo by one of Asia’s new tech rich, Zhang said: “The truth is, I lack some of the skills that make an ideal manager.

“I’m more interested in analysing organisational and market principles... than actually managing people.”