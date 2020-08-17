China grants first COVID-19 vaccine patent to CanSino

Reuters
Beijing
Vials of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, a recombinant adenovirus vaccine named Ad5-nCoV, co-developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc and a team led by Chinese military infectious disease expert, are pictured in Wuhan, Hubei province, China 24 March 2020.
Vials of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, a recombinant adenovirus vaccine named Ad5-nCoV, co-developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc and a team led by Chinese military infectious disease expert, are pictured in Wuhan, Hubei province, China 24 March 2020. Reuters

China’s vaccine specialist CanSino Biologics Inc has won a patent approval from Beijing for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate Ad5-nCOV, state media reported, citing documents from the country’s intellectual property regulator.

It is the first COVID-19 vaccine patent granted by China, state-owned newspaper People’s Daily reported on Sunday.

Advertisement

The paper cited documents published by China’s National Intellectual Property Administration saying that the patent was issued on 11 August.

Saudi Arabia said this month it plans to begin Phase III clinical trials for the CanSino vaccine. CanSino has said it is also in talks with Russia, Brazil and Chile to launch Phase III trials in those countries.

default-image

CanSino’s Hong Kong shares rose around 14 per cent in Monday’s morning session. Its Shanghai shares rose by 6.6 per cent as of midday.

More News

Australian antitrust law would hit small content creators: Google

Google parent Alphabet shares lifted Monday on a stronger-than-expected earnings report for the past quarter, as the tech giant`s results eased concerns over huge fines imposed by the European Union for antitrust actions

Tesla developing training computer ‘Dojo’ to process video data

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk speaks at an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai, China on 7 January.

Alibaba's Freshippo to test all Shenzhen employees for COVID-19

People wearing face masks walk past Shenzhen's IBC Mall, which has been sealed off after a new case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was confirmed, Guangdong, China on 14 August 2020

FB, Google ramp up efforts to curb interference in US polls

A collage of Facebook and Google logos. Photo: Reuters