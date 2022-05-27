Chipmaker Broadcom to buy VMware for $61b

Broadcom announced Thursday a $61-billion deal to purchase cloud computing firm VMware in a giant tech transaction that expands the chipmaker's software offerings.

The cash and stock deal -- one of the biggest tech mergers ever -- will merge chipmaker Broadcom's software assets into those of VMware, a leader in cloud computing and virtualization technology.

The combination is designed to boost Broadcom's offerings to customers enabling "greater choice and flexibility to build, run, manage, connect and protect applications at scale across diversified, distributed environments," said a joint press release from the companies announcing the deal.