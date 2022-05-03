Cost-saving move as Netflix cancels Meghan Markle animated series

The cancellation is “part of the strategic decisions Netflix is making around animated series,” the company said, adding that it was scrapping other children’s series including “Dino Daycare” and “Boons and Curses.”

Markle and her husband, Britain’s Prince Harry, signed a deal to produce content for the streaming platform after quitting their royal duties in Britain.

The California-based couple formed a production company called Archewell Productions, named after their son Archie.

“Pearl” was due to be about a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by historical female figures.