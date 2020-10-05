Critics challenge Facebook with their own ‘real oversight board’

While an independent Facebook oversight board with 20 external members of the society (including one from India), formed in May this year to offer a new model of content moderation for Facebook and Instagram, is yet to begin functioning, a new alternative “the Real Facebook Oversight Board” has come into existence.

Formed last week by critics of the social network, the organisers slammed Facebook for a weak and inconsistent approach to threats or implications of violence.

They said Facebook has not done enough to counter premature claims of a Republican victory this November presidential election, reports Forbes.

“Our group has come together for one purpose: We demand comprehensive action to ensure that Facebook cannot be weaponized to undermine the vote and with it American democracy,” said Shoshana Zuboff, professor emerita at Harvard Business School and author of the book titled “The Age of Surveillance Capitalism”.