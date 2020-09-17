Dell plans layoffs amid COVID-19 uncertainty: Report

Dell Technologies is reportedly planning to lay off an unspecified number of employees owing to the declining growth in ongoing COVID-19 pandemic—a move that may impact its workforce in India where the company has a sizeable employee strength out of its over 165,000 global workforce.

According to a report in UK-based Data Center Dynamics on Tuesday, Dell Technologies’ Chief Operation Officer Jeff Clarke informed the upcoming job cuts in a quarterly all-hands meeting.

“We’re also evaluating our business to make sure we have the right number of team members in the right roles and in areas where customers need us most,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

“And, we’re addressing our cost structure to make sure we’re as competitive as we should be now and for future opportunities. While we do this type of organisational review regularly, and while it always results in some job loss or restructuring, we recognise that there is nothing routine about today’s environment.”