Despite ban, TikTok becomes highest grossing app of 2020

Despite India ban and an ongoing legal battle in the US, Chinese short-video making app TikTok has become the highest grossing app globally in 2020 with $540 million in profit, followed by dating app Tinder that grossed $513 million.

According to the data released by app analytics firm Apptopia, YouTube was third with grossing $478 million, followed by Disney+ at $314 million and Tencent Video at $300 million in 2020.

Netflix app was at the 10th spot with grossing $209 million worldwide.

“All data is combined iOS + Google Play, except for data from China which is iOS only. If an app has a ‘lite’ version, that data is included in the respective app’s data,” the company said in a statement.