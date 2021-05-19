Elon Musk may create his own cryptocurrency soon

After applying brakes on Bitcoin as a payment mode to buy Tesla vehicles, Elon Musk has now revealed that he might create his own cryptocurrency in the near future.

A Twitter user asked the Tesla head why is he not creating his own cryptocurrency.

“Why not just make a crypto from scratch that does everything you want technically and has a lot of dev support and doesn’t have high concentration of ownership at least initially?” a user asked Musk on Saturday.

“Only if Doge can’t do it. Big pain in the neck to create another one,” Musk replied.