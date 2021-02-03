Elon Musk takes a break from Twitter, again

Elon Musk on Tuesday said that he is going to take a break from Twitter, a rare occurrence as the micro-blogging platform is his second home and a place to make announcements about his future plans.

In a tweet to his 44.8 million followers, Musk said: “Off Twitter for a while”.

The tweet is a repeat of Musk’s June 2020 tweet where he used the same words, to be back on the platform in two days.

This time, his followers were calmer in reacting, as they probably knew the Tesla and SpaceX CEO would be back in couple of days again.