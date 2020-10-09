EU lawmakers want Jeff Bezos to tell if Amazon spies on them

A group of lawmakers in the European Union has written to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos demanding answers from him on whether the company monitors the activities of politicians and trade union activists.

The open letter initiated by French politician Leila Chaibi and signed by 36 other members of the European Parliament comes days after Amazon deleted two job postings for “intelligence analysis” which unions saw as ‘threats’.

The letter, dated 6 October, said that the EU lawmakers were worried about this approach of “monitoring threats”.

After Amazon deleted the two job posts, trade unions last week demanded investigation by the European Commission into the legality of monitoring workers by the online retailer.