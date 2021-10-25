Evergrande says it has resumed work on 10 stalled projects

Shares of embattled Chinese developer Evergrande rose Monday after it said it had resumed work on more than 10 projects, as it sought to soothe fears about its debt struggles.

The liquidity crisis at one of the nation’s biggest property developers has hammered investor sentiment, rattled China’s crucial real estate market and fuelled talk of spillover into the wider economy.

But the firm—drowning in a sea of debt worth more than $300 billion—last week paid interest on an offshore bond just before a Saturday deadline, averting a default and giving it a much-needed reprieve.