Facebook-Apple war over iOS privacy changes intensifies

The Facebook-Apple war intensified on Thursday when the social networking giant issued full-page newspaper ads once again, claiming that Apple’s iOS 14 privacy changes “will change the internet as we know it”.

The new Facebook ad said that Apple privacy policies will force websites and blogs “to start charging you subscription fees” or add in-app purchases due to a lack of personalised ads, reports The Verge.

With full-page ads in leading US publications, Facebook is apparently trying to convince regulators to look at Apple’s privacy changes.

Earlier, Apple hit back at Facebook, saying that the tech giant stands up for its users.

Reacting to the first lot of full-page newspaper ad by Facebook that criticised Apple for its privacy changes, Apple said that users should know when their data is being collected.