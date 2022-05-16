Facebook changing with times a decade after stock debut

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg rang the opening bell remotely to cheers 10 years ago as the beloved social network made its stock market debut, culminating an all-night hackathon that included street hockey, costumes and music.

The Silicon Valley tech colossus rebranded as Meta has since seen its image tainted by accusations it has become a tech tyrant, putting profit over user privacy and even the good of society.

Meanwhile, the likes of TikTok, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Twitter and even Apple now vye with Meta for people’s online attention as Facebook social network is increasingly seen as a place for older people.

“At the time it went public, Facebook was considered to be young, edgy and connecting people,” Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanesi told AFP.

“Now to most people it sounds like political manipulation and advertising; Facebook is considered a data-hungry company.”