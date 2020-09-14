Facebook giving paid time off to employees to staff 2020 US polls

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced to give additional paid time off to all employees at his company who volunteer as poll workers during the 2020 US presidential election in November.

Facebook has launched a poll worker recruitment drive, making it easy for people to sign up and serve as a poll worker with their state election authorities.

“We’re less than two months away from the US elections, and we are seeing a massive shortage of poll workers to staff voting stations,” Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

It is estimated that almost half a million poll workers will be needed this year—especially due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.