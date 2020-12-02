Facebook Libra changes name to Diem Association

Facing regulatory backlash worldwide, the Libra Association, which manages Facebook’s cryptocurrency project, has decided to change its name to Diem Association in a bid to reinforce its organisational independence.

The Diem Association (diem means day in Latin) will have its subsidiary called Diem Networks to serve as the payment system operator.

“The Diem Association will continue to pursue a mission of building a safe, secure and compliant payment system that empowers people and businesses around the world,” the organisation said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The move comes at a time when the Libra Association is set to launch a single coin backed by one dollar as early as January, the media reported last week.