Facebook, Netflix fined over privacy violations in S Korea

Facebook was slapped with the heaviest penalty of 6.46 billion won. The Commission said the US-based social network service provider created and stored facial recognition templates of 2,00,000 local users without consent in between April 2018 and September 2019, reports Yonhap news agency.

The latest fine on Facebook is the second largest from the committee.

In November 2020, the committee ordered Facebook to pay 6.7 billion won and sought a criminal investigation for providing personal information to other operators without users’ consent.