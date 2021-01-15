Facebook sues 2 developers for scraping users’ data

Facebook has sued two developers in Portugal for scraping user-profiles and other data from its website.

Using the business name “Oink and Stuff,” the defendants developed browser extensions and made them available on the Chrome store.

“They misled users into installing the extensions with a privacy policy that claimed they did not collect any personal information,” said Jessica Romero, Director of Platform Enforcement and Litigation at Facebook.

Four of their extensions—Web for Instagram plus DM, Blue Messenger, Emoji keyboard and Green Messenger—were malicious and contained hidden computer code that functioned like spyware.