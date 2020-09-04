Facebook to bar new political ads week before US polls

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday that the platform will not accept new political ads in the week before the 3 November US presidential elections.

The social networking giant has announced a slew of other measures to help secure the integrity of the US elections by encouraging voting, connecting people to authoritative information, and reducing the risks of post-election confusion.

Facebook said that it will remove posts that claim that people will get COVID-19 if they take part in voting.

A link to authoritative information about coronavirus will be provided to posts that might use COVID-19 to discourage voting, Zuckerberg said.