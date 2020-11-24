Facebook to match $7m in donation to US nonprofits

Facebook on Monday kicked off its season of giving campaign, announcing that it will match up to $7 million in eligible donations to US nonprofits made on its platform.

The company said that it will soon begin testing a new way for people to create and share nonprofit fundraisers directly within their feed.

“Today in the US, we’re launching Drives, a new Community Help feature that makes it easier to collect food, clothes and other necessities for people in need,” said Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer, Facebook.

“We’re starting to roll it out now, and it will be available more widely in the coming weeks”.

On Facebook and Instagram, people have raised more than $100 million for Covid-19 causes and $65 million for those supporting racial justice this year.