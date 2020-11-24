Facebook to match $7m in donation to US nonprofits

IANS
San Francisco
In this file photo taken on 16 May 2018 a figurine carrying the logo of social network Facebook is viewed in Paris. Facebook said 20 November 2018 users were having trouble accessing the social network and its other applications such as Instagram, but did not explain the cause of the outages. Photo: AFP
In this file photo taken on 16 May 2018 a figurine carrying the logo of social network Facebook is viewed in Paris. Facebook said 20 November 2018 users were having trouble accessing the social network and its other applications such as Instagram, but did not explain the cause of the outages. Photo: AFP

Facebook on Monday kicked off its season of giving campaign, announcing that it will match up to $7 million in eligible donations to US nonprofits made on its platform.

The company said that it will soon begin testing a new way for people to create and share nonprofit fundraisers directly within their feed.

“Today in the US, we’re launching Drives, a new Community Help feature that makes it easier to collect food, clothes and other necessities for people in need,” said Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer, Facebook.

“We’re starting to roll it out now, and it will be available more widely in the coming weeks”.

On Facebook and Instagram, people have raised more than $100 million for Covid-19 causes and $65 million for those supporting racial justice this year.

“More than 3.9 million people have visited our Community Help page to find ways to give and receive help,” Sandberg said in a blog post.

One can start a fundraiser of his or her own on Facebook, or share or donate to an existing one.

“We’re also making new fundraising tools available on Instagram. Donation stickers have long been a popular way to share important causes, and we recently rolled out Instagram Live fundraisers and personal fundraisers too,” the Facebook COO noted.

Whatever is raised for nonprofits on Facebook and Instagram goes directly to the organisations, she said, adding that all the donations are securely processed by Facebook Pay.

