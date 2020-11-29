Global coalition to #MakeAmazonPay

Jeff Bezos’s company has made vast profits, but at a huge cost to workers and the planet, says Casper Gelderblom.

In an article in The Guardian, he writes, “But this year’s Black Friday not only presents an opportunity for Bezos to make extraordinary pandemic profits. It also marks the arrival of a new global movement linking warehouse workers, environmental activists and advocates for racial, tax, and data justice around the world in a common mission to #MakeAmazonPay”.

Casper Gelderblom is coordinator at the Progressive International and a PhD researcher at the European University Institute.