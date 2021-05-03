Global tablet shipments reach 40m units in Q1, Apple leads

Tablets had an outstanding first quarter of 2021 with 55.2 per cent growth (YoY) and shipments totalling 39.9 million units, according to preliminary data from the International Data Corporation (IDC).

Apple led the tablet segment with 31.7 per cent share, followed by Samsung at 20 per cent and Lenovo at 9.4 per cent share.

Chromebook shipments totalled 13 million units in 1Q21, up from 2.8 million in the first quarter of 2020.

“While vaccine rollouts and businesses returning to offices may slow down the work-from-home trend, we are still far from returning to ‘normal’ working conditions and hence the demand for tablets, especially detachables, is expected to continue for a while,” said Anuroopa Nataraj, research analyst with IDC’s Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers.

Growth of this magnitude has not been seen since the third quarter of 2013 when the tablet market grew by 56.9 per cent year over year, said the IDC.