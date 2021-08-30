Google allegedly offered Netflix favourable terms over Play Store fees: Report

Tech giant Apple wasn’t the only digital storefront to offer Netflix a deal to keep the streaming service using the App Store payment system, as Google apparently offered to take a lower cut from Android-based subscriptions, media reports say.

During Apple’s trial with Epic, it was revealed Apple attempted to keep Netflix from removing its subscription option from the iOS app by offering better terms, reports AppleInsider.

In an unsealed consumer lawsuit against Google, it appears the search company had the same problem.