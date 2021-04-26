Google announces Rs 1.35b grant for Covid-hit India

Google on Monday announced Rs 1.35 billion ($18 million) to help get urgent medical supplies, including oxygen and testing equipments, for India that is currently going through a devastating Covid wave.

The donation includes two grants from Google.org, Google’s philanthropic arm, totalling Rs 200 millino.

“The first is to GiveIndia to provide cash assistance to families hit hardest by the crisis to help with their everyday expenses. The second will go to UNICEF to help get urgent medical supplies, including oxygen and testing equipment, to where it’s needed most in India,” said Sanjay Gupta, Country Head and VP, India.

It also includes donations from Google’s ongoing employee giving campaign e so far more than 900 Googlers have contributed Rs 37 million for organizations supporting high-risk and marginalized communities.