Google announces third party verification tags in marketing platform

Google has announced to introduce automated third-party verification in Campaign Manager and custom pre-bid filtering in Display and Video 360 tools.

The previous process required multiple teams working in spreadsheets to add third-party verification to each placement on the media plan.

This required a lot of resources and often resulted in reporting discrepancies.

Automated third-party verification is faster and less error-prone because it uses system-to-system API calls between Google and the third-party vendor, said the company.