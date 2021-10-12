Google to demonetise YouTube videos on climate misinformation

Amid an increasing pressure to tackle misinformation on climate change on the world’s largest video platform- YouTube, the parent company Google has announced that it will start demonetising content on the platform that includes climate change denial.

As per Mashable India, not only Google will demonetise the content but will also limit monetisation tools to creators who post videos that deny climate change. The major change in the company’s ad policy comes, after the increase in the number of extreme weather events caused by climate change.