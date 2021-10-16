Huawei for building greener 5G networks

To adapt to the rapid growth of data traffic, the mobile industry will need to keep pursuing innovations in power supply, distribution, use, and management, and build greener 5G networks with higher performance and lower energy consumption, said Ryan Ding, Huawei's executive director.

He was delivering the keynote speech titled "Green 5G Networks for a Low-Carbon Future" on the second day of Global Mobile Broadband Forum 2021 in Dubai, reports UNB.