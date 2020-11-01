Huawei leads China smartphone market with 45pc share in Q3

Huawei once again led the China smartphone market with 45 per cent share in the third quarter as sales recovered slowly with 6 per cent growth in the country (quarter-on-quarter), according to a new Counterpoint Research report.

The growth, however, was still down 14 per cent year-on-year and the country was yet to recover to the pre-COVID level.

Various Huawei 5G smartphones, including the premium P40/P40 Pro 5G series, Mate 30 5G series and the affordable premium Nova 7 5G series, received positive market feedback to dominate China’s top 10 best-selling models list.

“However, attacked by the escalated US trade ban since mid-September, Huawei has suffered severe component shortage and its sales have started to decline,” said research analyst Mengmeng Zhang.