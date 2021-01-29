Huawei loses spot in top 5 handset players for first time in 6 yrs

First time in six years, Huawei (including Honor) fell outside the global top five smartphone vendors, garnering the sixth place in Q4 2020 with 32 million smartphones shipped, according to a new report.

Huawei dramatically receded in most markets as the result of the US sanctions.

“Its decision to divest Honor, however, may prove vital, as Honor is not bound by the same restrictions and component supply is resuming,” said research analyst Amber Liu from market research firm Canalys.

It was just nearly a year ago that the same research firm reported that Huawei had overtaken Apple to take second place in 2019.