Huawei TrustInTech Summit 2020 emphasizes technology and collaboration

Huawei hosted its second annual TrustInTech Summit, which was attended by ICT industry experts, academia and economists from around the world. Speakers included Huawei's executive director of the board and president of the Carrier Business Group, Ryan Ding, international investor Jim Rogers, GSMA CMO Stephanie Lynch-Habib, and others.

Focusing on the new challenges the world faced in 2020, the Summit highlighted ICT's critical role as the key digital infrastructure to support societal well-being and economic recovery. The summit emphasized the need to embrace open collaboration, as well as the call to defeat the unnecessary fear of adopting new technologies.

In 2020, ICT played a vital role in resuming work and production during the pandemic. Meanwhile, 2020 has witnessed the exponential growth of 5G business applications. Global consultancy firm STL Partners estimated that 5G-enabled scenarios will raise the global GDP by US$1.4 trillion by 2030.